xSUSHI Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00006065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $24,796.82 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00365172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,123.10 or 0.26541985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

