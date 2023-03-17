XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,064.13

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,064.13 ($25.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,172.25 ($26.47). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($25.78), with a volume of 29,294 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.91) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($29.62) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.91) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,064.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £408.81 million, a PE ratio of -2,063.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
