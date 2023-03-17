XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at XOMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.