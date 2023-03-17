Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

