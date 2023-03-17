Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of XENE stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
