WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

