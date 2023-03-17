Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.67 billion and approximately $4.11 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06502516 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,751,069.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

