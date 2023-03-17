Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.60 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.60 billion and $49,905.73 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,247,727 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,591,462,141.758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32941613 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $24,468.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

