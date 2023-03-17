WOW-token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $294.05 million and approximately $1.46 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.01328450 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010976 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.01596581 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02944806 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.