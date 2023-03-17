Woodstock Corp Sells 1,368 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.20% of NV5 Global worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $154.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

