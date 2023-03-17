Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.