Woodstock Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

