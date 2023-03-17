Woodstock Corp Purchases 176 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ITW opened at $230.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.