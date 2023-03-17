Woodstock Corp Purchases 176 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE ITW opened at $230.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
