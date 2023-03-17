Woodstock Corp Has $5.88 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $227.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.