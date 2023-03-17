WOO Network Price Hits $0.22 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $362.97 million and $25.07 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,665,938,775 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

