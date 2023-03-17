WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.04 and last traded at $59.88. Approximately 533,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 505,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

