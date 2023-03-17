Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 26th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Winnebago Industries Stock Performance
Shares of WGO opened at $57.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.
Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
