Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 26th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $57.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

