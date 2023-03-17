Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $181.40 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

