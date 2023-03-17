Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,982. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.92.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

