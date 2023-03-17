Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.75) price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,500 ($42.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.58 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,540 ($30.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,532.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

