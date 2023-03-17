WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,934,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 6.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $349,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after buying an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 889,799 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 887,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

