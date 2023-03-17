Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $10.72 on Monday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Western Union by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

