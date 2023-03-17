Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

