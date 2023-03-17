Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

