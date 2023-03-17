West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.90 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

