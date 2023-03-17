West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.35. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 47,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 target price on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.