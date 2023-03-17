West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 217,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 3,067,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

