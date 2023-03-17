Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

