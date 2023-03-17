Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $26.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

