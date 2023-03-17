Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $16.98. Weibo shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 88,176 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
