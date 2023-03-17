Wedmont Private Capital Sells 152 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

