Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 230 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.35. The stock had a trading volume of 938,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,601. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average is $221.90.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

