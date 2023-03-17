Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.