Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.1 %

FND opened at $90.58 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.61.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

