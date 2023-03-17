Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

