Wedmont Private Capital Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

PLD opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

