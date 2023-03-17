Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $348.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

