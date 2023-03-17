Wedmont Private Capital Buys 444 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.05 and its 200-day moving average is $262.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

