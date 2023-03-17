WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEC opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.