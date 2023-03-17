Weaver Consulting Group Sells 9,348 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 102,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.