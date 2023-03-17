Weaver Consulting Group Sells 430 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 218,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,346,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

