Weaver Consulting Group Makes New $375,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

XYLD opened at $40.38 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

