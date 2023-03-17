Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.88 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

