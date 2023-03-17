Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $146.40 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $139.27 and a 52 week high of $173.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.