Weaver Consulting Group Has $473,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.