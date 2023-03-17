Weaver Consulting Group Has $282,000 Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45.

About Global X US Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

