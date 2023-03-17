Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.67. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

