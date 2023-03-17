WealthOne LLC Sells 9,942 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthOne LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 4.7% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthOne LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,307. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

