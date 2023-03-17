WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

