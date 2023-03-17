Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.